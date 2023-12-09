NEVADA CITY, Calif. December 9, 2023 – The award-winning Nevada City Film Festival (NCFF) is pleased to announce that submissions are now open, and applicants who live in Nevada, Placer, El Dorado, Sacramento, Sierra, Butte or Yuba Counties, can submit for free. Final deadline to submit is February 1, 2024.

The 24th annual NCFF kicks off June 1-23, 2024. Since 2001, NCFF has brought top independent film, music and comedy, along with attracting thousands of attendees, international filmmakers, and industry guests to Nevada City.

NCFF is often referred to as the “Sundance of the Sierra” for its emphasis on fiercely independent cinema that showcases innovative, progressive and exciting new voices in film. The festival focuses on shorts and short filmmakers, with features peppered throughout.

“Our roots are in supporting first time and mid level filmmakers,” said Jesse Locks, Executive Director. “Festival goers know and have come to expect that they discovering some of tomorrow’s brightest stars in independent filmmaking,”

NCFF is known for recognizing and supporting new talent including independent filmmakers such as Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, Baskets), Jason Sussberg (Bill Nye: Science Guy), Patrick Brice (Corporate Animals, The Overnight), Greg Finton (Dazed & Confused, The World According to Dick Cheney), Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin’ Back), David Zellner (Damsel, Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter), Christina Choe (Nancy), Blackhorse Lowe (Reservation Dogs, Fukry), and animator and performance artist Miwa Matryek, among others.

In previous years NCFF has hosted filmmakers such as Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris (Little Miss Sunshine, Ruby Sparks), Mike Mills, Terry Zwigoff, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim (Cartoon Networks Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!), Bill Nye (the Science Guy), and comedians including Beth Stelling, John Early, Kate Berlant, Maria Bamford, Tig Notaro, Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Eric Andre, Kyle Kinane, and Marc Maron.

“This festival did not disappoint—the accommodations were incredible, and the hosts were wonderful people. Every day was full of rich, thoughtful programming–was proud to have my film included in such an eclectic lineup. Would love to return!” shared Frank Mosley director of the award-winning short film Good Condition.

In 2023, NCFF was named “One of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals” by Moviemaker Magazine, and voted the #9 film festival in the USA by 10Best USA Today. In 2022, NCFF was named for the third time by Moviemaker Magazine as one of the top 50 film festivals in the world worth the submission fee for filmmakers.

Each year 500-700 films are submitted from around the world. Program directors and a new local volunteer program committee help to narrow these films down to the 80 that are shown at the festival. Each year the festival gives out $10,000 in cash awards.

To submit or for more information go to https://filmfreeway.com/NevadaCityFilmFestival or https://nevadacityfilmfestival.com/festival/submit/