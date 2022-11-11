On November 2 and November 3, 2022, forty-three (43) top 5th/6th grade spellers and thirty-seven (37) top 7th/8th grade spellers from local public, private and charter schools competed in the Nevada County Spelling Tournament, held at Miners Foundry Cultural Center. The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office coordinated the annual event which was graciously sponsored by the KNN Group at Stifel and by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office. “Spellmaster” Susan Clarabut, a local retired educator and current Nevada County Board of Education Trustee, volunteered her time and finesse, dictating spelling words for the group contest and conducting the individual oral spelling bee.

Each day commenced with school teams consisting of up to five students competing for the overall best team award. The top individual students with the highest cumulative correct score then participated in the individual spelling bee.

In the 5th and 6th grade team competition, Grass Valley Charter School earned the first-place award. Placing second was the Cottage Hill/Magnolia School team. The third-place award was won by the Lyman Gilmore School team.

Grass Valley Charter 5-6th Grade 1st place team Teacher Lindsey Ward, Vera Crane, Asher Kulp, Abraham Starr, Beck Herzog, Desi Oakes

In the 7th and 8th grade team competition, Nevada City School of the Arts team earned the first-place award. Placing second was the Magnolia School team. The third-place award was won by the Mt. St. Mary School team.

Grades 5-6 Individual 1st – 4th place winners Jedi Haynes-Hauser, Aleah Britt, Desi Oakes, Casey Reed, Kameron Scott, Asher Kulp

The following students participated in the Individual Spelling Bees:

5th & 6th grade

Individual Spelling Bee: Aleah Britt- Cottage Hill/Magnolia School

Asher Kulp- Grass Valley Charter School

Casey Reed- Cottage Hill/Magnolia School

Desi Oakes- Grass Valley Charter School

Jasper Levinson- Lyman Gilmore School

Jedi Haynes-Hauser- Lyman Gilmore School

Kameron Scott – Mt. St. Mary School

Lily Solada-Nelson- Cottage Hill/Magnolia School 7th & 8th grade

Individual Spelling Bee: Caleb Redmond- Mt. St. Mary School

Essie Sender-Muller- Nevada City School of the Arts

Iliana Thompson- Magnolia School

Jaylen Hale- Magnolia School

Koa Naranjo-Chang- Nevada City School of the Arts

Oliver Massam- Lyman Gilmore School

Oliver Patterson- Seven Hills School

Safari Davis- Nevada City School of the Arts

Silas King- Ready Springs School

Jedi Haynes-Hauser (6th grade) emerged as the first-place champ of the 5th and 6th grade competition with Aleah Britt (6th grade) scoring as the second-place winner. Jedi and Aleah now qualify to attend the 2023 California State Elementary Spelling Bee Championship to be held May 13th in Stockton,CA. Desi Oakes (6th grade) was the third-place winner. Fourth-place tie went to Asher Kulp (5th grade), Casey Reed (5th grade), and Kameron Scott (6th grade).

Oliver Massam (8th grade) emerged as the first-place champ of the 7th and 8th grade competition with Caleb Redmond (8th grade) scoring as the second-place winner. Oliver and Caleb now qualify to attend the 2023 California State Junior High Spelling Bee Championship to be held May 13th in Stockton, CA. Third- place went to Essie Sender-Mueller (7th grade). Fourth-place tie went to Koa Naranjo-Chang (8th grade), Oliver Patterson (8th grade), and Safari Davis (8th grade).

Congratulations to all student participants, teachers, and families. Many heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors.