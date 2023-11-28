NEVADA CITY, Calif. November 28, 2023 – I hope you had a lovely Thanksgiving with family and friends or by celebrating the long holiday weekend as you choose. I can’t believe that December is almost upon us and Giving Tuesday is today!

As an active non-proﬁt cultural center open 364 days a year, the Miners Foundry plays a vital role in enhancing the social fabric of our community while bolstering the local economy.

When you extend your generosity to the Miners Foundry, you’re not just making a ﬁnancial contribution; you’re investing in the cultural vibrancy of Nevada County by supporting your beloved community cultural center.

Your year-end contribution will make a signiﬁcant impact by:

Sustaining the diverse array of events and programs at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, including aﬀordable shows, proms, spelling bees, theatrical readings, and events for our many other non-proﬁt organizations.

Enabling the preservation and maintenance of this distinctive California State Landmark, safeguarding its historical signiﬁcance.

Fostering the growth of our local artistic and creative community through events like Foundry Sings!, Jerry Bash, Nevada City Craft Fair, Disco Inferno, Deer Creek Music Festival, Psychic Fair, New Year’s Eve Bash, Mardi Gras Ball, Readers Theatre, and Theatre by the Book.

Supporting new programs and events in 2024, plus fun new ways to hang out at the Foundry every day. Stay tuned, we’re very excited.

So, please consider contributing to our year-end campaign by either donating on Giving Tuesday or before December 31st. Your generosity plays a crucial role in preserving the cultural enrichment and vibrancy of our community.

With gratitude,

Gretchen Bond, Executive Director