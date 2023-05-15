Living in Nevada County, you’ve probably realized that our beloved Yuba River has been “discovered”. With an estimated 800,000+ people visiting the South Yuba River State Park every year, the South Yuba River Citizens League’s River Ambassador program was developed in 2012 in partnership between SYRCL and State Parks to ensure that the Yuba River is safeguarded amidst this growing visitation. Over half of the South Yuba River corridor is public land managed by the California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and neither agency has the capacity to engage with this many visitors to the river.

From Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, SYRCL’s River Ambassadors are volunteers taking action to motivate and educate the community to care for the South Yuba River. This dedicated team promotes an ethic of responsible, non-polluting use of the river by speaking one-on-one with visitors at crossings, beaches, and on trails. Utilizing a friendly and non-confrontational approach, River Ambassadors educate visitors about the environmental impacts of litter and dog waste, the hazards of broken glass, and the catastrophic potential of wildfires, while also offering helpful tips, guidelines, and information to enhance their river experience and ensure the preservation of this natural treasure.

With the river being high, fast, and cold this year, educating the public on safe recreation at the river is even more important than ever. River Ambassador volunteers act as a first line of defense in helping avoid river-related tragedies.

By volunteering as a River Ambassador, you can help save lives, preserve the cleanliness of our beloved Yuba River, and show your community pride.

Sign up for one day, one weekend, one month, or the whole river season.

To become a River Ambassador, go to SYRCL’s website at yubariver.org or call the SYRCL offices at 530.265.5961