The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival is thrilled to bring the film Blueback (dir. Robert Connoly) to The Nevada Theatre on Tuesday, October 24th at 7:00 pm in collaboration with the Onyx Downtown series from the Onyx Theatre in Nevada City.

Adapted from the best-selling book by Tim Winton, Blueback is a heart-warming tale of family, friendship, and the power of one person to make a difference. This family-friendly film follows the story of Abby, a young girl living with her environmentalist mother on Australia’s pristine west coast. While diving, Abby forms a bond with a wild blue groper living in her local reef, sparking a lifelong passion for preserving the world’s oceans. When Abby realizes that the fish is under threat, she takes inspiration from her activist mom and takes on poachers to save her friend.

Tickets Now On Sale: blueback.eventive.org

Proceeds benefit the Wild & Scenic Film Festival and SYRCL.

Each February, SYRCL’s Wild & Scenic Film Festival draws top filmmakers, celebrities, leading activists, social innovators, and well-known world adventurers to the historic downtown areas of Nevada City and Grass Valley, California. Considered one of the nation’s premier environmental and adventure film festivals, Wild & Scenic combines stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generations.

SYRCL is a grassroots organization based in Nevada City, California, that has been building a community to protect and restore the rivers of the regional watershed, from source to sea, since 1983. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival puts the group’s local work into the broader environmental and social context. It reminds people that they all participate in a global movement for a wilder and more scenic world. After the February festival, Wild & Scenic goes on tour, spreading the messages in the films at more than 200 events hosted by other organizations that use the festival to inspire activism in their communities.

The theme of this year’s flagship Wild & Scenic Film Festival is “Reel Action.” Make sure you Save the Date for the 22nd season– February 15-19, 2024. Tickets go on sale for the festival on November 20th. Anyone who attends the Blueback screening will receive $5 off their pass.

Film Rating: PG.