The South Yuba River Citizens League’s Annual River Cleanup is turning 26 this year and registration to participate is open at www.yubariver.org.

Each September since 1997, as part of a larger cleanup effort called California Coastal Cleanup Day, SYRCL has organized an annual Yuba River Cleanup event uniting the community to remove the trash that sadly builds up throughout the Yuba River watershed each year. In 2023, the Cleanup also coincides with National Public Lands Day, furthering the reach of the event.

In the last few years, the Yuba River has been enjoyed by over 800,000 people each summer. From locals to out-of-town visitors, everyone has an impact on the river. Most who visit recreate with intention, valuing the fragility of the ecosystem, packing out what they have packed in, cleaning up after their dogs, and not starting any fires. Unfortunately, either through carelessness or ignorance, not everyone is so respectful. By the end of “river season,” the Yuba needs a little help from the community that loves it.

Here’s where YOU come in.

SYRCL invites you to participate in this year’s Annual Yuba River Cleanup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 – a day to revitalize the Yuba River Watershed. You can sign up by going to SYRCL’s website at www.yubariver.org.

The community-wide cleanup returns stronger than ever. With 30+ sites and over 80 river miles of watershed to clean, SYRCL is hoping for the participation of more than 650 river-loving, community-minded volunteers.

From 9am to 12pm on September 23, individual volunteers, families, groups, and organizations gather at sites with experienced leaders who will provide guidance and supplies. Afterwards, volunteers are invited to come together as a community and celebrate!

SYRCL is holding their Volunteer Appreciation Party at Pioneer Park in Nevada City from 12pm to 3pm. All Cleanup volunteers are welcome to gather for shared victories, lunch, live music, and celebration.

If you can’t participate on the official Cleanup Day, you still have an opportunity to be part of the movement. Between September 24th and 27th, from 8:30am to 5:30pm, you can sign up for a self-guided cleanup. Swing by the SYRCL office at 313 Railroad Ave, Nevada City CA 95959 to pick up your essential materials – trash-pickers, bags, gloves, and more. Once your mission is complete, return the supplies and data cards to the SYRCL office on the same day. It’s a simple yet impactful way to create ripples of change.

“The Cleanup is such an important way for the community to show up for the Yuba,” says Interim Executive Director Aaron Zettler-Mann. “Not only is the trash and dog waste gross, but it all washes into the river during the first Fall rain. Dog waste can create water quality issues, and the plastics and trash break up in the river creating microplastics that harm everything that lives in and near the Yuba, and ultimately it all ends up in the Bay.”

Small actions lead to big changes, especially when a community comes together. Lend your time, your hands, and your passion and join SYRCL to help keep the Yuba beautiful and healthy.

Find out all you need to know about SYRCL’s Annual Yuba River Cleanup Event by going to www.yubariver.org or you can contact SYRCL’s Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, at 530-265-5961 x 201.

SYRCL would like to thank all the organizations, businesses, and individuals who help sponsor the 2023 Yuba River Cleanup, including Yuba Water Agency, Briar Patch Food Co-Op, A. Teichert & Sons, Reliable Auto Glass, A-One Tax, AJA Video, Teichert Rock Products, Sweetland Garden Mercantile, Balance Hydrologics, Stantec Consulting Services, California Organics, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, Cbec, Inc., 49er Rotary Club of Nevada City, Gold Country Kiwanis Club, B & C Ace Home & Garden Center, Economy Pest Control, All Phase Heating & Air, Mike Bratton – State Farm Insurance, Coldwell Banker Grass Roots Realty, Nevada City Self Storage, SRC Party Rentals, Weiss Landscaping, Leora Coronel, Clientworks, Inc., Peaceful Valley Farm Supply, and Nevada County Cannabis Alliance.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org