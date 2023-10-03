NEVADA CITY, CALIF. — Fire restrictions on the Tahoe National Forest have ended, effective Oct. 2, 2023. Above average fuel moisture levels and favorable weather conditions minimize fire danger. The lifting of these restrictions only applies to national forest lands on the Tahoe National Forest.

“Despite the end of fire restrictions, the risk of wildfire is always present,” said Tahoe National Forest Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobsen. “We ask those wishing to have a campfire on the forest, to do so safely and responsibly.”

Always remember:

To have a campfire outside of a designated developed recreation area, a valid California Campfire Permit is required.

Attend your campfire at all times and clear all flammable material away from the fire at a minimum of five feet is all directions.

Never build a fire on a windy day.

Make sure your campfire is completely out. Drown it with water and stir with dirt, making sure all burned materials are extinguished. Feel with your hand to make sure it’s out cold.

﻿The use of fireworks and all other pyrotechnic devices are always illegal on federal lands.

Campfire Permits are free and are available at U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management or CAL FIRE offices, or online at www.readyforwildfire.org.