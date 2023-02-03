NEVADA CITY, CALIF. (Feb. 2, 2023) — Tahoe National Forest is proud to welcome Kyle Jacobson as Forest Fire Management Officer. Jacobson most recently served as Assistant Fire Mangement Officer on the United States Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

“I have known Kyle for over a decade and am excited that he is joining our team on the Tahoe in this critical leadership position,” said Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano.

“This past summer, Kyle helped us all navigate through the Mosquito Fire in addition to leading our fire, fuels and aviation programs. He brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and passion to the Tahoe.”

Jacobson began his career on the Los Padres National Forest while completing his graduate education in Forestry Management. He also worked for the USFS Pacific Northwest Research Station studying fire behavior and fuels.

Jacobson joins the Tahoe after spending the last 15 years on the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit in a variety of fire and fuels management roles.

Jacobson also serves as a member of California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 as a Type 1 Operations Section Chief.

Jacobson has been temporarily detailed in the Forest Fire Management Officer role on the Tahoe National Forest since July 2022 and succeeds Jason Withrow, who retired summer 2022.