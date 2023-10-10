Last week, Thursday, October 5th, in an intimate setting at the Miners Foundry, ten superb Nevada County teachers were recognized by their school districts as their Teacher of the Year. Of these, one was named Nevada County Teacher of the Year.

The outstanding teachers honored at the annual dinner hosted by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSOS) and the Association of California School Administrators (ACSA), include:

(from left to right) Ed Scofield, District 2, Board of Supervisors; Sue Hoek, District 4, Board of Supervisors, Cori Hobbs of Twin Ridges Elementary School District; Anne Perdue of Penn Valley Union Elementary School District, Jessica Lee of Nevada Joint Union High School District; Melissa George of Grass Valley School District; Michelle Baker of Pleasant Ridge Union School District; Shelley Gorin of Union Hill School District; Andy Brooding of Chicago Park School District; Emily Selby of Nevada City School District; Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. Not pictured – Arinn Barrieau of Clear Creek School District; and Scott Spackman of Nevada County Superintendent of Schools – Special Ed Services.

“That’s what is so cool about teaching. Watching the Littles realize they have the “power”, the ability to use their learning to help them achieve things that they never thought of before! To help them find doors to walk through with the confidence and ability to use the information they have and to find more!” Anne Perdue, Nevada County Teacher of the Year and Penn Valley Union District Teacher of the Year.

(from left to right) Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools; Ed Scofield, District 2, Board of Supervisors; Anne Perdue of Penn Valley Union Elementary School District and Nevada County Teacher of the Year; Sue Hoek, District 4, Board of Supervisors, Melissa Conley, Penn Valley Union Superintendent; Chrissy McKeown, Ready Springs School Principal.

The Teachers of the Year Program was started by the California Department of Education in 1972 and serves to recognize teachers who selflessly and innovatively highlight student learning and recognizes those who motivate and inspire other educators. This is a voluntary program and is a true honor to be selected for this recognition, as these teachers represent excellence in education in each of their academic arenas.

“The commitment and passion demonstrated by these educators are truly commendable and I applaud each of them for their tireless work on behalf of the students in our county” Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Supt. of Schools.

The event’s attendance by district and county administrators, school board members, and local government representatives, colleagues, families, and friends, reflects Nevada County’s support for education. It’s heartening to see a diverse group of educators from different districts being recognized for their contributions to excellence in education.

Highlights of the evening were provided by students, past and present. As special guest speaker and alumni of Clear Creek, Lyman Gilmore and Nevada Union HS, Melissa Hannebrink, owner of Quietech Associates, Inc., spoke poignantly of how her experience as a student with incredible teachers in Nevada County Schools, led to her successful career. And current students of the Advanced Floral Design class, of the CTE Department at Nevada Union High School, provided beautiful fall arrangements for the tables.

Events like these not only honor outstanding teachers but also serve as a reminder of the crucial role educators play in shaping the future. Congratulations to Anne Perdue for being named Nevada County Teacher of the Year, and kudos to all the teachers who were recognized for their exceptional contributions to education.