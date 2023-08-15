Nevada County Pride would like to thank the 650+ community members who joined us for our first Pride Festival on Sunday, August 6th! The Pride Festival comes after a very successful June Pride month. Ten events by various community organizers brought in 1000+ attendees, starting with the third annual Pride flag raising at City Hall in Nevada City and hanging flags throughout downtown. It has truly been a season of pride for all who celebrate and support the historical achievements, cultural assets, and civic leadership of our local LGBTQ+ Community.

In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared every June in America as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. In 2011 President Barack Obama expanded Pride Month to include the whole of the LGBTQ+ community. Locally, in June 2022, the Nevada City Council approved a proclamation that every June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nevada City. On June 24, 2023, the City Council unanimously elevated this to a resolution to honor the diversity of our community.

Nevada County Pride supports the recognition of the LGBTQ+ community and the many other groups that make up the tapestry of our county, particularly Black and Indigenous People of Color, who have historically been marginalized. We are grateful that our country, state, and city recognize and honor our LGBTQ+ citizens. This support strengthens all families and is particularly meaningful to those who have LGBTQ+ members. Nevada County Pride supports all efforts to ensure our community is welcoming to all.

Sincerely,

Nevada County Pride Board of Directors