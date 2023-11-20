November 20, 2023 – Northern California’s only touring Beatles Rock Orchestra, The Beatles Guitar Project, will be performing the 55th Anniversary of “The White Album” at Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 26 at 7 PM.

The tour will directly support local music scholarships and music education classes through the Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy (501c3).

The Beatles Guitar Project features a 40-piece rock orchestra, including a professional string section, brass & woodwinds; as well as vocalists, backing vocalists and guest vocalists who will join the tour. Featuring: Gabe Nelson (Cake) Kitty O’Neal (KFBK), Peter Petty, Mellissa & Rick Fulkerson, Anthony Tavianini, Darrin Baker and Greg Williams. Music scored and arranged by director Benjamin J McClara.

Students of The Beatles Guitar Project will be featured throughout the night and play with the professional Rock Orchestra.

Dozens of professional musicians from Northern California have collaborated and come together tour after tour, in an effort to raise funding to support and advance music education through SPMA including The SPMA Guitar Project & the SPMA Scholarship Fund, which helps to bring music education and guitar programs to underserved schools in Northern California.

Nobody performs The White Album like we do! Hundreds of hours have gone into transcribing and arranging this incredible double album of Beatles music. Released on November 22, 1968, The Beatles were not a touring band at that time, and never did a live performance of any of the music as they are heard on the recordings. The opportunity to hear this music live in concert is very rare!

The Beatles’ 1968 self-titled album had most of its songs written in the spring of that year when the band were at a Transcendental Meditation course in Rishikesh, India. Beatles drummer Ringo Starr said: “When it came to the White Album, I loved the White Album because it wasn’t really mentioned, but we knew we wanna be a band again. I love The White Album.“ Specifically, Ringo loved the energy in the studio.

“I feel the same as Ringo does about this music, except that we get to perform this music live in concert,” said Benjamin J. McClara, Beatles Guitar Project Artistic Director. “This is my all-time favorite Beatles Record to perform live in concert. The audience always has a blast hearing a full professional orchestra play this album with our amazing guest vocalists. Adding the digital video component in the background makes our experience totally unique.”