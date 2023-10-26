The world beat of SIMRIT comes to The Center for the Arts

The Center for the Arts is pleased to present SIMRIT in the Marisa Funk Theater on October 28, 2023.

SIMRIT is creating psychedelic waves with packed theaters and concert halls, chart-topping albums, and a devoted cult following worldwide that is powering a palpable musical movement. Transcending genres with their eclectic and eccentric blend of instruments and lineages, the SIMRIT experience is based around lead singer-songwriter, Simrit Kaur, born in Athens, Greece, and adopted by Greek Americans into South Carolina. She is known for her voice reverberating a sound that is simultaneously ancient and fresh. With her bandmates, Simrit creates vibrationally powerful and healing music to impact both positive internal and external change.

Traditional Greek folk music, Roots Reggae, The Grateful Dead, Motown, and many others have proven deeply influential. Simrit created her unique sound with her evocative and soaring vocals, harmonium, and keyboard. Filling out the SIMRIT sound and experience is Salif Bamakora on the 21-string West African kora, Shannon Hayden on electric cello (which she runs through a pedal board with effects) and guitar, Jared May on bass & Moog synthesizer, and Devon Ashley on drums.

SIMRIT’s music is known for its healing effect…with the hypnotic, deep-pocket groove boasting a haunting beauty, edge, and mind-bending atmosphere.

“Imagine if the Aurora Borealis could sing: that’s Simrit’s voice. Timeless, strong and ethereal as a whale’s song.” – LA Yoga Magazine

Just ahead of SIMRIT’s new release entitled Gold, you won’t want to miss this evocative band performing at The Center for the Arts on October 28, 2023.

WHAT: SIMRIT WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Saturday, October 28, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm | Show 8:00 pm TICKETS: $23-43 | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: http://bit.ly/3nWpIdx or (530) 274-8384

