Nevada City, CA – Join us for the 55th annual Humbug Day! Old-time music, crafts, demonstrations, kids’ activities, living history building tours, and of course the root beer floats! Watch the hydraulic monitor spray a stream of water, and cheer on the “World’s Shortest Parade” at the North Bloomfield mining town’s annual “hometown homecoming.”

Other festivities the Carmichael Jug Band, Chris Crockett and his guitar, blacksmithing demonstrations, root beer floats, popcorn, historic crafts kid’s games, and other special guests and activities. Park staff will also send a stream of water down the street with the ceremonial annual demonstration of the “monitor” water cannon.

Entrance fee is $10/vehicle (cash only). Bring a picnic lunch to enjoy at the shaded picnic tables! Be aware there is very little Wi-Fi and cell reception, no nearby ATM, and limited food options available so please plan accordingly.

Directions: DO NOT follow instructions to take N. Bloomfield Rd. unless you have a high clearance vehicle. For the paved entrance to the park, stay on Hwy 49 to Tyler Foote Rd. and follow signs/directions from there.