NEVADA COUNTY – Travel delays are expected along State Route 20 (SR-20) in Nevada County next week as crews continue work on the Omega Curves Project. Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at multiple locations along a 14-mile stretch of highway between Conservation Road and Lowell Hill.

Crews will be working between 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday at White Cloud. Construction will also take place at Lowell Hill from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes at each location as crews excavate the area. The schedule is subject to change due to weather, equipment or material availability, or other unexpected events.

The work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project (see map), which will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to be completed this fall. For project updates, please visit Omega Curves 20.

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ Quickmap or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.