TRUCKEE, Calif. (Dec. 7, 2022) – Truckee Community Cares (TCC), formerly known as Truckee Community Christmas operations are in full swing! Collection boxes have been placed around town and this year’s online fundraising link is live. Distribution day is fast approaching and TCC fundraising and collecting efforts are a vital part of helping our neighbors celebrate the holiday season.

Food, Coat and Toy Drive are in Motion Through Mid-December

Food Drive

This is the third year of TCC’s pivot to fundraising for grocery gift cards instead of collecting food items. The spending power for program recipients has doubled via grocery store gift cards and people are now able to purchase what they really want or need. All donations, big or small for the Food Drive are being accepted online or by mail and are greatly appreciated.

Toy and Coat Drive

The Toy and Coat Drive donation bins can be found at several locations around town and will be retrieved Dec. 14. See the list of drop-off locations here. Much-needed donations for these bins include gently worn coats and new/unboxed toys and teen gifts.

How To Help

For those wishing to donate or learn more, please visit our website. For updates, follow TCC on Facebook, Instagram and/or Twitter.

About Truckee Community Cares:

Truckee Community Cares is an all-volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)(3) umbrella organization that coordinates various drives that are happening during the holidays to help Truckee’s families and individuals in need. For more information, visit www.TruckeeCommunityCares.com.