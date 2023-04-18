Nevada City, Calif. — The spectacular tulip bloom that fans have come to expect at Ananda Village’s Crystal Hermitage every April is late this year.

Only a few of the expected 19,000 tulips have bloomed so far, so the Springtime at Ananda tulip festival is extended until May 14. The colorful flowers are taking their time because of last’s month’s heavy snow and rain.

But good things are in store for those who wait. Ananda Village is expecting a super bloom-type of showcase, with tulips wisteria, cherry blossoms and dogwood bursting into color all at once.

The gorgeous garden features pools, waterfalls, statuary and a chapel inspired by the Little Church of St. Francis of Assisi. Visitors can also enjoy awe-inspiring views of the Tahoe National Forest and the Yuba River Canyon.

The Crystal Hermitage is part of Ananda Village, an intentional community founded more than 50 years ago. The more than 200 residents are devotees of Paramhansa Yogananda, who was a leading teacher of yoga in the West and the author of the influential spiritual classic Autobiography of a Yogi.

The garden is open seven days a week 10am-5pm. Dinner and lunch options, and meditation instruction are available. Check the status of the tulips and buy tickets ($10-$25) at crystalhermitage.org. For more information, call 530-478-7574.