Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the Nevada County Library proudly presents two extraordinary performances by local artists at the Grass Valley Library.

The library’s first musical program is Thursday, November 9 at 4:30pm when patrons are invited to check out Oh, hi. This Auburn-based duo brings old favorites to life with their enthusiasm and fresh perspective. They have previously played at the Grass Valley Library and are excited to return for another show.

On Tuesday, November 14 at 5pm, catch Music and Poetry with The Emerald Duo. Comprised of violinist Susan Doering and violoncellist Dieter Wulfhorst. This acclaimed duo will present a charming show for all ages that combines poetry and readings with music to illustrate, illuminate, surprise, and delight. Doering and Wulfhorst have performed around the world since 1986, including annual appearances in Europe as well as regular performances with orchestras in Monterey, Santa Rosa, Sacramento, Stockton, Fresno, Bakersfield, Modesto, Oakland, and beyond.

“We are so excited to welcome these two duos to the library for two phenomenal performances,” says Brittany Blake, adult programming coordinator at the Grass Valley Library. “Oh, hi has such a fun style to their music and the Emerald Duo really brings their instruments to life. We love offering experiences like this for everyone in our community to enjoy at no cost.”

Join Nevada County Library on Thursday, November 9 at 4:30pm for Oh, hi and on Tuesday, November 14 at 5pm for the Emerald Duo. Both events are free and will take place on the main floor of the historic Grass Valley Library, located at 207 Mill Street in downtown Grass Valley.

For more information about these events, please contact the Grass Valley Library at 530-273-4117 or visit our events calendar at nevadacounty.evanced.info/signup/calendar.