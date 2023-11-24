Nevada City, CA November 24, 2023 – Spend Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family enjoying a local duo that’s made the world stage, as Two Runner plays the Miners Foundry on Saturday, November 25.

Two Runner is Paige Anderson and Emilie Rose, who hail from Nevada County, but are quickly becoming a national sensation. The pair have been touring steadily for the last 18 months. Anderson said it’s been great, “It’s been really beautiful. It’s been an adventure, and we are just very grateful for everything that has come with all this hard work we have put in.”

The pair are excited to be playing for their hometown fans, “It is really special for us. It feels like a long time coming,” Rose said.

Anderson grew up playing banjo and touring as part of Anderson Family Bluegrass. Rose has studied fiddle since she was nine, beginning in local Scottish fiddle camps and ultimately leaving the area to get her degree from Berklee College of Music in 2020. Anderson is the main songwriter for the band, having been writing songs since she was fifteen. Rose has history composing but she said her style is different and Paige is a great writer, “Her songs are so dang good that they stand on their own.”

The sound is American Roots inspired but is uniquely their own. Anderson said, “Sometimes I want people to tell us how they [would] describe our music, because I think we have pulled from everything we have ever learned from. We pull from every experience. I can’t really pinpoint it. It’s like Americana-folk-bluegrass-old time roots.”

“It’s a broad spectrum,” Rose added.

The two have played in other bands, too, including The Fearless Kin (Anderson), while Rose spent a decade leading the Celtic band, The String Sisters, before the pandemic brought the two together. Rose had moved back home, finishing her degree online, when a mutual friend introduced the pair, who discovered they were neighbors. “We got connected through mutual friends and we both lived in a tiny little neighborhood just a few doors down. Crazy, right?” Rose said. “It helped to have a Covid friend. It was a way to work on stuff before we hit the stage.”

Anderson encourages people to get out of the house Thanksgiving weekend for a not-to-be-missed experience, “Our hometown has lifted us up throughout the years with Two Runner and even prior to that and it’s just nice to celebrate everything with everyone.”

Joining Anderson and Rose will be Sean Newman on bass and Beau Askew on drums. They will be playing songs from their album as well as some new material. Anderson said, “We are going to be playing some new songs as well that Nevada County has not heard yet, so that is exciting.”

Opening for Two Runner is Sacramento based honky-tonk talents, Noelle & The Deserters.

Get the family out of the house and over to Miners Foundry Saturday night for a Thanksgiving weekend that will not be forgotten.

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org.

KNOW AND GO: WHO: Two Runner WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, WHEN: Saturday, November 25, 2023, Bar opens at 7pm, Show begins at 8pm HOW: $20 Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

