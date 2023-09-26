AnimalSave’s Thrift & Treasures benefit store is announcing a special sale on September 30th. We’ve been setting aside special vintage and antique items that generous folks have donated to our thrift store that include artwork, rare books, jewelry, glassware (including Depression), textiles and other collectibles. Whether you are looking to add to your own collection, buy gifts for the upcoming holidays or just see items you might remember from the past, there will be something here for you.

Proceeds from the sale of items donated to AnimalSave’s thrift store and book store help fund our cat rescue and adoption program and our low-cost spay/neuter clinic. These programs improve the lives of thousands of animals each year and provide an important public service by reducing the number of homeless animals in our community. If you have treasures hiding in your attic or basement that are looking for a new home, please contact Judy Wilson, Thrift Store Manager, at 530-274-1111 for information on donating them.

Know and Go:

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Where: AnimalSave, 520 East Main Street, Suite C (Humane Education Conference Room)

Please help AnimalSave help the Animals!