NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. January 25, 2024 – Registered voters will soon receive two Voter Information Guides to help them prepare for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election.

One is the state guide, which contains information about state Proposition 1 ($6.3 billion in bonds for mental health treatment facilities) and candidates for U.S. Senate.

The other is the Nevada County guide, which includes information about candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, the state senate, the state assembly, the Board of Supervisors, the Nevada City Council and the Republican Central Committee District 4. It also includes information about three local ballot measures – Measure A (Twin Ridges Elementary School District school bond), Measure B (Grass Valley sales tax increase) and Measure C (Nevada City sales tax increase).

Presidential candidate statements are not in either guide but are available online at the California Secretary of State website.

Ballots will be mailed by Feb. 5. Ballots can be returned as soon as they are received. Early voting is available at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road starting Feb. 5. All drop boxes will be open by Feb. 6. See the Nevada County Elections website for more information on the election, how to register to vote and other Vote Center and drop box locations.

Free Presidential Primaries Pocket Guides are available at every Nevada County Library branch.