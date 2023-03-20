Nevada City, CA March 20, 2023 – Fans of Western Swing will want to make their way to Miners Foundry in Nevada City Sunday March 26th for an early afternoon of dancing and entertainment. The Western Swing Trio features Western Swing Hall of Famers, Bob Woods and Olen Dillingham along with future hall of famer, “The” Brett Cole. The trio will be playing Western Swing classics and originals with a number of other guests joining in the fun, Woods said, “It won’t be a trio, we’ll probably have six or seven people playing.”

Opening for Western Swing Trio will be The Heifer Belles. The Heifer Belles founder Juliet Gobert said she has played Western Swing with Woods outside the area and have longed to bring Western Swing to Nevada County, “There is a Western Swing Society down in Sacramento and we just thought it would be really great if we could bring that type of music up here and try to get a monthly or maybe every two months dance going.”

Fans of the popular two step will be gliding across the wooden dance floor at Miners Foundry, which is well suited for Western Swing, but Woods said there is plenty of room to dance any style you wish, “The Miners Foundry is big so it’s not a crowded dance floor. You aren’t shoulder to shoulder on a crowded dance floor and it’s not Texas. If you go the wrong way in Texas, they will mow you down.”

Western Swing has deep roots from the swing genre but trades fiddles for horns Woods said, “Western music was parallel to swing music. It started in the 30’s and instead of being led by a horn section, it was led by fiddles (violins playing country music) and they adapted country music songs and put swing beats to them so people could dance.”

Spend an afternoon listening to some great music from talented musicians. Woods said Sacramento has been holding regular swing dance events for years and he would love to see that happen in Nevada County, “It would be fun if enough people come out and we can a regular or semi-regular event. The one in Sacremento has been successful for many years.”

Gobert added it’s a Sunday afternoon thing and so much different than going to a bar to dance. “It’s such a treat and so much fun. It’s like an old-time barn dance!”

For more information about coming events: www.minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:

WHO: Western Swing Trio and The Heifer Belles

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040

WHEN: Sunday March 26th 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Doors 12:00 pm

HOW: $10 https://minersfoundry.org/event/western-swing-dance-with-the-western-swing-trio-the-heifer-belles/

Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.