NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. October 27, 2023 – Gusty north to east winds pick up throughout the day on Saturday and persist into Sunday alongside a drying trend. This will result in critical fire weather conditions. Prepare for the possibility of power outages, be aware of potential hazards like weakened trees and have your Go bag ready. Fire season is not over yet.
Be Ready Nevada County
A wind advisory has been issued from Saturday morning through Sunday early afternoon. Office of Emergency Services Program Manager Paul Cummings wants to remind residents to be prepared for likely power outages. “While there is no Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) planned by PG&E, we can expect numerous outages due to branches or down trees. With the enhanced power safety settings on circuits, any branch hitting a line results in immediate deenergizing of the circuit. We encourage everyone to prepare now, gas up your car, charge your devices and be ready.” OES staff will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend, similar weather conditions have sparked wildfires in the area.
Cummings stated with rapidly drying fuels during the wind event, people need to be careful and not leave any smoldering piles, or create sparks by using chainsaws and other equipment. Today and tomorrow are No Burn days in western Nevada County.
- Charge your electronic devices and check your flashlight and radio batteries.
- Have repair supplies available.
- Secure any outdoor furniture.
- Be aware of changing conditions and monitor your local media for weather alerts and updates.
PG&E safety tips
PG&E will have enhanced staffing of field resources in place, including members of their Safety Infrastructure & Protection teams, to enable rapid response to any emerging issues. Nevertheless, be prepared and follow these safety tips:
- Never touch downed wires: If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—and keep children and animals away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 9-1-1 and then PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.
- Use generators safely: Customers with standby electric generators should ensure they are properly installed by a licensed electrician in a well-ventilated area. Improperly installed generators pose a significant danger to customers, as well as crews working on powerlines. If using portable generators, be sure they are in a well-ventilated area.
- Use flashlights, not candles: During a power outage, use battery-operated flashlights and not candles, due to the risk of fire. And keep extra batteries on hand. If you must use candles, please keep them away from drapes, lampshades, animals and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.
- Have a backup phone: If you have a telephone system that requires electricity to work, such as a cordless phone or answering machine, plan to have a standard telephone or cellular phone ready as a backup. Having a portable charging device helps to keep your cell phone running.
- Have fresh drinking water and ice: Freeze plastic containers filled with water to make blocks of ice that can be placed in your refrigerator/freezer to prevent food spoilage.
- Turn off appliances: If you experience an outage, unplug or turn off all electrical appliances to avoid overloading circuits and to prevent fire hazards when power is restored. Simply leave a single lamp on to alert you when power returns.
- Safely clean up: After the storm has passed, be sure to safely clean up. Never touch downed wires and always call 8-1-1 or visit 811express.com at least two full business days before digging to have all underground utilities safely marked.