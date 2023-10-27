NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. October 27, 2023 – Gusty north to east winds pick up throughout the day on Saturday and persist into Sunday alongside a drying trend. This will result in critical fire weather conditions. Prepare for the possibility of power outages, be aware of potential hazards like weakened trees and have your Go bag ready. Fire season is not over yet.

Be Ready Nevada County

A wind advisory has been issued from Saturday morning through Sunday early afternoon. Office of Emergency Services Program Manager Paul Cummings wants to remind residents to be prepared for likely power outages. “While there is no Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) planned by PG&E, we can expect numerous outages due to branches or down trees. With the enhanced power safety settings on circuits, any branch hitting a line results in immediate deenergizing of the circuit. We encourage everyone to prepare now, gas up your car, charge your devices and be ready.” OES staff will be monitoring conditions throughout the weekend, similar weather conditions have sparked wildfires in the area.

Cummings stated with rapidly drying fuels during the wind event, people need to be careful and not leave any smoldering piles, or create sparks by using chainsaws and other equipment. Today and tomorrow are No Burn days in western Nevada County.

Charge your electronic devices and check your flashlight and radio batteries.

Have repair supplies available.

Secure any outdoor furniture.

Be aware of changing conditions and monitor your local media for weather alerts and updates.

PG&E safety tips

PG&E will have enhanced staffing of field resources in place, including members of their Safety Infrastructure & Protection teams, to enable rapid response to any emerging issues. Nevertheless, be prepared and follow these safety tips: