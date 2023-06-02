Wolf Creek Community Alliance (WCCA) has completed the installation of two self-guided walks and two bicycle tours with intriguing information about the natural and cultural history of the Wolf Creek Watershed. The walking tours use QR codes to highlight points of interest. The bicycle tours use the app Ride with GPS. All information is in English and Spanish.

As you walk the Litton and Wolf Creek Trails in Grass Valley, you can scan the 3-inch square QR codes mounted on posts, using your phone’s camera, to learn more about the watershed. Each trail highlights ten or more points of interest. You may start from any entrance on either trail. The Daspah Seyo Trail, the footpath below the paved Wolf Creek Trail, also has a few points of interest.

In addition, you can learn more when you take your road bike on two Ride with GPS tours. The Wolf Creek Headwaters and Gold Mine Tour (https://ridewithgps.com/routes/42489648) is an 8.2-mile loop beginning and ending at Empire Mine State Historic Park (EMSHP) and highlights the headwater tributaries and watershed divides of the Wolf Creek watershed and a couple of large defunct gold mines. The 20-mile Watershed Ride (https://ridewithgps.com/routes/42489997) also begins and ends at EMSHP but with several more creek crossings along beautiful sections of the watershed.

Have you ever wondered why Wolf Creek runs so high during the summer? Would you like to learn some of the local plants along the trails, or stop by the Daspah Seyo Nisenan Garden, a work in progress, to learn a few of the plants used by the local tribe. Do you know what a watershed divide is or what watershed you live in? On the bike tours, you will pass by sites that were once Nisenan villages and the local Chinatown in the Grass Valley.

This project was created by WCCA in collaboration with the Bear Yuba Land Trust, the City of Grass Valley, the Sierra Express Bike Club, and with generous financial support from the Schwemm Family Foundation for all four tours. The City of Grass Valley and the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society provided support for work done on the Wolf Creek Trail and Daspah Seyo Nisenan Garden. WCCA is collaborating with the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, Grass Valley Charter School, and students in Nevada Union’s Climate Change Club, with the help of many WCCA volunteers, on the Daspah Seyo Nisenan Garden.