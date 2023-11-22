GRASS VALLEY, Calif. November 22, 2023 – As you enjoy your latte, take an extra moment to bask in the beauty of Henry Goodman’s and Susan Jakubik’s exhibit “Woodland Serenity” at the Flour Garden Bakery, on Sutton Way in Grass Valley from Dec 2 to Jan 25, 2024.

This colorful exhibition combines Jakubik’s delicate paintings and drawings with Goodman’s dramatic photos – all focused on forests throughout the US. Fifteen works of art combine photographic precision and artistic finesse illustrating the many facets of our woodlands. This exhibit will renew and refresh your spirit as if you spent a week in the woods.

Great Horned Owl Shelton’s Violet Artwork by Susan Jakubik

Jakubik’s artwork is inspired by her observations of nature and by the joy and beauty found in everyday life. She draws and paints in a variety of media, including watercolor, acrylic, oil, and mixed media.

Table Mountain Lupine, Owls Clover, Sunset Yuba Bridgeport Poppies Lupine Sunset Photography by Henry Goodman

Photography and wilderness have been a passion for Goodman since he learned how to use a camera and went backpacking in his teens. The exhibit includes photographs of our local treasure, the Yuba River, as well as other locations in the Sierra Nevada, Table Mountain, the redwoods, and New England in the fall. “I enjoy combining my love of nature, adventure, and photography. I shoot landscapes when I see something that inspires me. It might be the quality of light, vividness of color, or graceful patterns of shape or motion,” said Goodman.