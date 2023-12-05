NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists about lane restrictions along State Route 20 (SR-20) in Nevada County as part of the ongoing $54.6 million Omega Curves Safety Project.

Occasional one-way traffic controls between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. are possible during the week at both the White Cloud and Lowell Hill segments through the end of the year. Crews are working on finishing touches of the project and installing the animal crossing fence.

The schedule is subject to change or be delayed due to weather, availability of materials or other unexpected events.

The project will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts are being constructed so that slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves Safety Project, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year. For project updates, please visit www.OmegaCurves20.com.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on X @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.