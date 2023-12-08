Grass Valley, CA, December 8th, 2023 – Yuba River Charter School invites you to embark on a magical journey at Winter Fair! Join us for this yearly celebration on December 9th, from 11am to 3pm at our Adam Avenue campus in Grass Valley.

Take part in whimsical crafts including beeswax candle dipping, tin tapping, gnome home making, plus more. Live music and artisan vendors will fill the campus and the King Winter will be presiding over the event. Enter the crystal cookie forest for a sweet and glimmering treat and let our kindergarten teachers entertain you with a traditional Waldorf puppet show. When your appetite has grown, visit our café for fare that will warm your belly.

Gather your gnome and Fairy friends, Winter Fair is open to the public. Tickets for activities will be sold throughout the event, but the magic of the Fair is free!

Visit our facebook event here: https://fb.me/e/4J9BcmRWq Event Website: http://yubariverschool.org/winterfair

About Yuba River Charter School

YRCS was the United States’ first, Waldorf-inspired public charter school. Our art and music infused curriculum focuses on nurturing the child in body, mind, and spirit, while educating the head, heart, and hands. Whole-foods nutrition and on-site food cultivation are woven throughout our programs.

Yuba River Charter School is incorporated as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, public benefit corporation governed by our Charter Council.

Those interested in learning more about YRCS may visit yubariverschool.org.