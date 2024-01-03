Washington, D.C. January 3, 2024— Today, the statehouse buildings in at least six states— Michigan , Kentucky , Connecticut , Georgia , Mississippi , and Montana —were evacuated for reported bomb threats. In response, Michael Sozan , senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, issued the following statement:

Right-wing extremists have spent years fanning the flames of political violence—from attacking the U.S. Capitol and the police officers who protect it to plotting to kill or kidnap elected officials or their family members. Today, we saw the latest example of the growing threat of political violence, with six statehouse buildings being forced to evacuate for reported bomb threats. Violence from any part of the ideological spectrum should never be how we resolve political disputes in this country. But even in the wake of these attacks, far-right extremists’ rhetoric is increasingly dangerous and risks broader civil unrest. Government, law enforcement, and the media must remain vigilant in the wake of these attacks or risk further imperiling our fragile democracy. Michael Sozan, CAP