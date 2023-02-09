Washington D.C.- Today, Congressman Robert Garcia (CA-42) announced his introduction of a resolution to expel George Santos from Congress along with LGBTQ+ freshmen Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) and Congresswoman Becca Balint (VT-AL). The resolution can be found here.

The resolution will now be referred to the House Committee on Ethics for further action.

“George Santos has no place in Congress. He has lied about the horrific Pulse massacre, his connections to the Holocaust and 9/11, his qualifications for office, and faces serious campaign finance violations that he has recently all but admitted to,” said Congressman Robert Garcia. “His continued pattern of fraud and deception is especially worrisome to our own LGBTQ+ community, and it’s time we act and immediately expel him from Congress.”

“Members of Congress should be held to the highest standards of honesty and integrity. It is clear that George Santos does not live up to these standards or believe in those values. His membership in the House is a distraction from the urgent issues we were sent here to tackle, one of which is to restore faith in our democracy. How can Americans trust in the integrity of our government while we normalize lying and deception for political gain? The continued erosion of our integrity comes at a high cost. The House must take action and expel George Santos.” said Congresswoman Becca Balint.

“To become a member of Congress, you must gain the trust of the people you have the honor of representing. When running for office, I had to develop that expectation with the residents of Central and Northwest Illinois. To protect this institution, it is important for us to act.” said Congressman Eric Sorensen.

In December of 2022, a report by Grace Ashford and Michael Gold of the of New York Times uncovered that George Santos lied about his qualifications and finances. Among other disastrous lies, it was also reported that Santos faces international criminal charges for fraud in Brazil. The Federal Election Commission is looking into his conduct. Santos has also falsely claimed to have lost four employees in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting and his mother to 9/11. Santos also lied about his faith and his family’s connection to the Holocaust. Per Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 of the Constitution, this resolution would require a 2/3 vote of the House to expel George Santos.

To view the resolution, please click here.

