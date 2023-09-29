Grass Valley, CA— September 27, 2023 — A to Z Supply is calling all local bakers to enter their delicious, homemade Apple Pies in our annual pie contest, Saturday October 7.

Who bakes the best pie? Our professional pie tasters will be the judge of that!

Gus Caldron, Yard Manager at A to Z Supply and also one of our professional pie tasters, said “I love the Apple Pie contest and look forward to it every year!”

To enter, simply drop pies off in April’s Garden at A to Z Supply between 8am and 12pm, Saturday, October 7th, 2023. Our professional pie tasters will judge your pies based on flavor, texture, appearance and “mom factor”. All prizes will be in the form of a gift card good at A to Z Supply and April’s Garden. 1st place – $50, 2nd place – $30, 3rd place $20 and all runners up will receive $10 just for entering.

“I’ve been a contestant for the past 10 years and have been awarded a few prizes” said Janet E. long-time customer at A to Z Supply “but, the best part is engaging as a community and, of course sampling all the pies!!”

For more information on the contest, please visit our Facebook page.

A to Z Supply has been a family-owned business for over 35 years. We are thankful for our many loyal and long-time customers.

We have everything you need to get your projects off to the right start: from fencing to drip irrigation to helping with your garden, you’ll find “Products by the Handful or Houseful”.