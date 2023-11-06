Grass Valley, 11/06/23 – In a remarkable celebration of her 20th anniversary of surviving breast cancer, Pam Auld is thrilled to announce a generous $5,000 matching gift to raise funds for the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center.

SNMHF Board Member Pam Auld with her granddaughter at NU Pink Night.

Pam Auld, a local resident and SNMH Foundation Board Member, shares a profound connection with our local hospital, having received two surgeries, radiation, and chemotherapy treatments there. She expressed her gratitude for the exceptional medical professionals and the unwavering support of the center’s team throughout her challenging journey.

During the entire month of November, Pam is committing to match every donation made to the SNMH Community Cancer Center, dollar-for-dollar, up to $5,000. Her mission is to provide critical support to the center that played a pivotal role in her recovery and to ensure it can continue offering top-quality care to others in need.

“I am deeply grateful for the compassionate care I received at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center,” said Pam Auld. “This is my way of giving back to the community and the facility that was there for me during my most challenging times. “

To contribute to this noble cause, individuals can make donations by visiting supportsierranevada.org/donate or by contacting us for more details.

Phone: (530) 477-9700

Email: infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org

Mailing Address:

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

P.O. Box 1810

Grass Valley, California 95945

Pam’s dedication to making a difference in the fight against cancer highlights the power of community

support and the resilience of survivors. Her inspiring initiative invites the community to come together to help those in their battle against cancer and commemorate her remarkable journey.