Our traditional Saturday morning wild mushroom hunt will visit several sites in the local forest. Afterwards, an afternoon of identification and mushroom related presentations will take place at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. Be prepared to walk in the damp woods and off trail for an optimum mushroom hunting experience. Also useful to bring: collection basket, waxed paper bags, knife, camera, notebook, field identification guide, and hand lens. This is a rain or shine event.

Lectures on Saturday will be “How to Photograph Mushrooms” by Alan Rockefeller and “Mushroom Spores” by Dr. Else Vellinga.

PLEASE NOTE: Online pre-registration is required to attend Saturday’s event and Sunday may sell out as well.

Sunday, December 11th, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

On Sunday we host the Wild Mushroom Exposition once again. The Exposition will be filled with our collections of seasonal Sierra mushrooms labelled and organized from the weekend. This year a few beginners’ forays will be offered in the morning. Sunday lectures, included with the general admission ticket, begin at 11:00 am with a presentation and cooking demonstration entitled “Fungialo: The History, Heritage, Lore, and Food of the Italian-American Mushroom Hunter.” Afternoon presentations will include “Mushrooms of the Arizona Sky Islands” by Damon Tighe, and at 3:00 pm Dr. Christopher Hobbs will speak on “Mushrooms as Medicine,” as few can speak better on the subject.

Please be aware there are No Dogs and No Smoking allowed at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.

Admission

Passes and registration are available at: www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org/register

Saturday: $30 general; $25 for YWI members. No children’s discount, sorry.

Sunday: $20 general; $10 for YWI members. Children under 12 free with adult

Sunday beginner forays: $30. Children under 12 free with adult For more information or questions visit www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org or email Daniel@yubawatershedinstitute.org