Our traditional Saturday morning wild mushroom hunt will visit several sites in the local forest. Afterwards, an afternoon of identification and mushroom related presentations will take place at the North Columbia Schoolhouse. Be prepared to walk in the damp woods and off trail for an optimum mushroom hunting experience. Also useful to bring: collection basket, waxed paper bags, knife, camera, notebook, field identification guide, and hand lens. This is a rain or shine event.
Lectures on Saturday will be “How to Photograph Mushrooms” by Alan Rockefeller and “Mushroom Spores” by Dr. Else Vellinga.
PLEASE NOTE: Online pre-registration is required to attend Saturday’s event and Sunday may sell out as well.
Sunday, December 11th, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
On Sunday we host the Wild Mushroom Exposition once again. The Exposition will be filled with our collections of seasonal Sierra mushrooms labelled and organized from the weekend. This year a few beginners’ forays will be offered in the morning. Sunday lectures, included with the general admission ticket, begin at 11:00 am with a presentation and cooking demonstration entitled “Fungialo: The History, Heritage, Lore, and Food of the Italian-American Mushroom Hunter.” Afternoon presentations will include “Mushrooms of the Arizona Sky Islands” by Damon Tighe, and at 3:00 pm Dr. Christopher Hobbs will speak on “Mushrooms as Medicine,” as few can speak better on the subject.
Please be aware there are No Dogs and No Smoking allowed at the North Columbia Schoolhouse.
Admission
Passes and registration are available at: www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org/register
Saturday: $30 general; $25 for YWI members. No children’s discount, sorry.
Sunday: $20 general; $10 for YWI members. Children under 12 free with adult
Sunday beginner forays: $30. Children under 12 free with adult For more information or questions visit www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org or email Daniel@yubawatershedinstitute.org
25th Annual Yuba Watershed Fungus Foray and Wild Mushroom Exposition
Hosted by the Yuba Watershed Institute
December 10 – 11, 2022
North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center
17894 Tyler Foote Rd, Nevada City, CA 95959
**note our new location this year**
Register at www.YubaWatershedInstitute.org/register