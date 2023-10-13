October 13, 2023 – Nevada City, California – The extravagant, lauded and inimitable Menagerie Oddities Market™, whose credo is, “This Ain’t Yer Grannies Craft Fair™” will present the 2nd Annual Nevada City Oddities Show, an extraordinary one day Art Bazaar at the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Sunday, November 5, 2023, from 11 pm to 7 pm.

Calling all seekers of the strange and unusual; Be amazed by curious creatures and incomparable things in art, culture, and entertainment. Witness the bizarre, mystifying, and unique as the most stunning venue in Northern California’s Mother Lode, the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, again, hosts the most immersive, innovative, full sensory, multi-interdimensional, experiential, daring, interesting, magnificent and highly curated oddities and curiosities market west of the Mississippi. The first-ever Nevada City Oddities Show in 2022 drew a staggering 2,100 attendees throughout the day, so be prepared for a party of astonishing proportions with several thousand of your closest friends.

ART:

On display will be 50 artisans, creators, and purveyors of strange and unusual craftings, baubles, trinkets, ornaments, novelties, knickknacks, ephemera, elegant jewelry, clothing, accessories, medical and scientific specimens, antiques, photography, home decor, taxidermy, works of fine art, and other collectible curiosities created from components, parts, pieces, bugs, bones, items and elements hand-made, foraged and found. The Menagerie Oddities Market™ draws a merry band of nomadic and dedicated, awesomely awe-inspiring, anomalously aberrant, distinctively divergent as well as idiosyncratic and individualistic misfit artists from near and as far away as New York, South Carolina, Portland, and Los Angeles who regularly participate in the now, nearly 40, annual fantastical themed Oddities Shows, Peculiar Pop-Ups, and Festival events.

LIVE MUSIC, ENTERTAINMENT, TRICKS AND TREATS:

DJ’s, music, fortune telling, dazzling and provocative burlesque performers, mesmerizing circus act performances by Renegade Circus, Dr. R. Snick who will present his exhibit and lectures of poisons and cures, food, and full bar, mouse taxidermy, beetle pinning, and Death Head Hawk Moth pinning workshops.