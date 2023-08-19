The 2023 Nevada County Fair is in the books, here are some of the highlights.

The attendance numbers are still being audited, but we have a few statistics for you:

The Ag Mechanics auction raised over $105,000 – a record for that division.

6,761 people rode the Fairground shuttle between NU and the Fairgrounds.

48 gallons of espresso were served by the Calvary Bible Church.

4,040 rice bowls served by the Soroptimist

13,000 ice cream cones sold by the Watt Park Firefighters Association

24,000 tortillas used by the Nevada City Lions taco booth

250 people worked the Fair, just for the Fairgrounds proper. Hundreds of volunteers for the non-profits on Treat Street served the fair food many of us enjoyed.