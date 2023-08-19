The 2023 Nevada County Fair is in the books, here are some of the highlights.
The attendance numbers are still being audited, but we have a few statistics for you:
The Ag Mechanics auction raised over $105,000 – a record for that division.
- 6,761 people rode the Fairground shuttle between NU and the Fairgrounds.
- 48 gallons of espresso were served by the Calvary Bible Church.
- 4,040 rice bowls served by the Soroptimist
- 13,000 ice cream cones sold by the Watt Park Firefighters Association
- 24,000 tortillas used by the Nevada City Lions taco booth
250 people worked the Fair, just for the Fairgrounds proper. Hundreds of volunteers for the non-profits on Treat Street served the fair food many of us enjoyed.