AAUW California announces its new virtual statewide program, Gov Trek. The goal is to address the shortage of women in political leadership roles by galvanizing a new generation to pursue careers in public service and elected office. Over five two-hour sessions, students will engage in interactive and inspiring activities with exposure to women legislators, career options, and the inner workings of a political campaign. The program will culminate in a team competition to create a realistic campaign simulation.

.

Gov Trek is open to any girl currently enrolled as a California high school junior or senior, whether in public, private, home, or continuation high schools. Students can register online on a first come, first served basis HERE or at https://www.aauw-ca.org/gov-trek/. The registration deadline is January 14, 2023. The program can accommodate 150 students statewide.

Gov Trek is presented by AAUW California, the 9,000+ member state arm of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and its 115+ local branches throughout California. Gov Trek continues AAUW’s 150-year legacy of fighting for gender equity by addressing the paucity of women in positions of political power.

“We’re honored to collaborate with California AAUW branches, education, government, and community leaders to remove barriers to women in political leadership and increase access to public service jobs. We look forward to creating a more diverse government by building capacity and a pipeline of talent from female populations in California.”

Sandi Gabe, AAUW California President

For more information on AAUW, visit aauw.org. To learn about the AAUW Nevada County Branch activities and membership opportunities, go to https://nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net/ or call 530.470.9395.