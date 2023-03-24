Coming to the Nevada County Fairgrounds on May 6 and 7th of this year, a wonderful display of the quilting arts from the talented members of the Pine Tree Quilt Guild.

This year’s show promises something for everyone: intricately crafted quilts of all styles, art quilts, a variety of vendors, our famous Country Store, valuable Raﬄe Baskets, and a Silent Auction.

This will also be the last day to purchase tickets for our Opportunity Quilt, created by renown quilter and one of the founders of our guild, Myrna Raglin.

Our featured quilter for 2023 is the multi-talented and award winning quilter, Lorna Straka, who will be there to share her quilts and stories with you.

Lorna Straka

For the first time, we will have a local food truck with delicious luncheon items. The Quilter’s Cafe will be right next door, with beverages and tasty desserts.

Gates open at 10am on both Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for one day or $15 for a two day pass. Parking is free.

Come join us for the day or the weekend of May 6 and 7 prepare to have a great time!