NEVADA CITY, Calif. January 10, 2024 – Arno Hesse (Slow Money, Food Funded) is an investor with a traditional banking background and there was a time when he worked in high tech.

But for the last two decades, he’s followed his passion – helping folks in local food and agriculture match up with funding streams that work.

“My professional and personal passion is about empowering people and communities with solutions for placing their money into the future they want to live in. It’s about combining shifts in culture with technology innovations,” said Hesse.

Food entrepreneurs who want to learn how to connect with an investor community that cares deeply about supporting a local food economy can take a class with Hesse when they register for Sierra Commons’ new five-week Food Entrepreneur Accelerator course.

The course will be held Jan. 16 – Feb 15. Hesse will teach a class, “Business Models and Funding Opportunities” on Thursday, Jan. 18.

The class will take the mystery out of financing and give budding food entrepreneurs the beginners knowledge they’ll need to connect with relevant investors and get their projects funded.

“I assume most people coming to the class are starting a new food business. For that we need to understand funding and what models to pursue,” said Hesse.

Hesse hopes students step away from the class with a greater awareness and understanding of the range in “flavors” of investors, the benefits to investors of getting involved with food businesses and what to watch out for to avoid going down the wrong investment path.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a teaser but I think it will provide people with a map to ask the write questions,” said Hesse.

For years, Hesse has been working with investment communities and applying new approaches to emerging market needs with initiatives that are breaking the mold like Credibles, Investibule and Slow Money.

Slow Money is an alternative to the current financial system and focuses on investing in building an economy based on principles of soil fertility, sense of place, care of the commons and economic, cultural and biological diversity.

Hesse also works as an advisor for Food Funded, an organization that brings food entrepreneurs together with investors for workshops and educational seminars.

Hesse says investors are as varied as customers. What works for big high-tech corporations doesn’t work for small locally-owned food businesses. The class will require a bit of unlearning by participants.

“Part of what I’ll be touching on in class is getting to know the difference between investors so you don’t spend a lot of your already scarce time. It’s critical you don’t spend time and energy barking up the wrong trees,” said Hesse.

Hesse understands the interests of investors sometimes follow customer trends. While older generations cared more about what is in food or where it came from, younger Millennials and Gen Z audiences are seeking out brands with social and environmental justice value systems.

“Food with stories matter. People look for food with a story.”

Hesse says there are a number of funding networks that support a particular set of missions like businesses owned by women and people of color or sustainable earth-friendly businesses like plant-based and meat alternatives.

Investing in local food economies is nothing new and has stood the test of time much longer than young Silicon Valley investment models.

“There was a time when all food was organic food,” said Hesse who grew up in France and Germany where slow food is deeply ingrained in the culture.

He recalls a culture shock when he was a grad student at University of California, Berkeley, seeking suggestions on good chocolate and beer and being pointed to Hershey’s and Budweiser. A lot has changed since then. High-quality artisan chocolate and craft beer are everywhere.

“I didn’t grow up with tomatoes and strawberries available all year long. Food is one of those things that shouldn’t travel far. Food is best when grown locally when grown with seasons. If you have a relationship with food makers that is even more ideal,” said Hesse.

Since 2009, Sierra Commons has been committed to creating a more sustainable and resilient local economy by helping folks turn their passions into jobs with a purpose.

Built on the successful formula of the Sierra Commons Business Ignitor Course, the Food Entrepreneur Accelerator course focuses specifically on starting or growing a food business.

Students will learn core topics during nine class sessions led by expert instructors, have access to one-to-one advising through the Sierra Small Business Development Center (SBDC), industry contacts, accountability meetups, peer mentoring and a pitch fest with expert feedback.

Other topics include Food Permits & Processed Food Registration, Manufacturing and Scalability; Getting on the Shelf – Pricing and Distribution; Sourcing, Storage and Packaging; Building Your Team and Streamlining Operations and Building Your Brand.

Sierra Commons is offering a limited number of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion scholarships to historically marginalized populations. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is Jan. 12.

To learn more about the course and to register: https://www.sierracommons.org/food-entrepreneur-accelerator

Questions? Contact Executive Director Robert Trent at robert@sierracommons.org 530-265-8443