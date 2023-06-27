Sierra Nevada Regional Dept of Child Support Services (SNRDCSS), in Collaboration with Bright Futures for Youth, is seeking donations of new backpacks and school supplies for children aged 5-17. Our agencies share the vision of lifting our community through the support and encouragement of our youth. We are excited to help local children in need start their school year prepared with a backpack full of school supplies.

The support of the community is imperative to the success of this drive. Please join SNRDCSS and Bright Futures for Youth in their effort to help kids feel confident and ready to learn as they enter the 23-24 school year!

Backpacks and supplies may be dropped-off during regular business hours at the following locations:

Eric Rood Administrative Building Front Lobby – 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City

Bank of America – 804 Sutton Way, Grass Valley

Bank of America – 134 S Church Street, Grass Valley

Monetary donations are also accepted and appreciated. Volunteer shoppers will utilize 100% of monetary donations made to purchase needed supplies and backpacks.

Donations may also be made by credit card by visiting https://bffyouth.org/donate/ or by calling Cheryl Rubin at 530 265-4311. Again, please note that this payment is being made in support of the Backpack Drive.

Bright Futures for Youth is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, all donations both monetary and articles are tax deductible.

For questions regarding the drive or to arrange for pick-up of supplies from a local business or organization, please contact Jennifer Cox or Victoria Thomas with SNRDCSS at 530 265-7099 or 530 265-7124, respectively, or via email at SNRDCSS@nevadacountyc.gov

Distribution location and times will be announced in July. Please watch local news sources and the County Facebook page for more information.

Thank you in advance for your willingness to contribute toward the success of this endeavor and your support of the children and families in our community.

For more information on the work of these organizations please visit Bright Futures for Youth at https://bffyouth.org/ and Child Support Services at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/488/Child-Support-Services.