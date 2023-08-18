Grass Valley – The SNMH Foundation announces the farewell of the beloved Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon, but not without a final celebration.

Join us at the South Yuba Club for a Farewell Celebration and Mini Triathlon featuring an indoor swim, cycle, and run (outdoor option available if conditions permit). The triathlon is free for participants with a suggested donation. In order to bid adieu to this cherished event we will have a day of fun festivities. Be sure to register in order to join us for this memorable farewell!

The mini triathlon will be 8 laps in the pool, 6 mile cycle, and a 1.5 mile run.

Over the years, the BSM Triathlon has made a significant impact on our community, providing nearly 1,400 free mammograms and $230,000 in scholarships for aspiring nurses and healthcare workers.

Although the event is coming to an end, the SNMH Foundation remains committed to continuing this important work through the Barbara Schmidt Millar Fund. Access to life-saving screening mammograms and follow-up care will still be available to those in need. Barbara’s legacy will endure through the countless lives this event has touched, and we will continue supporting breast cancer care for years to come.

If you wish to contribute and help individuals in our community access breast cancer screenings, please click here. Your generosity can make a real difference in someone’s life.

Thank you for all your incredible support of this program over the years. We look forward to seeing you at our Farewell Celebration!

What: Farewell Celebration and Indoor Mini Triathlon

When: Sunday September 17, 2023 from 8am to 1pm

Where: South Yuba Club, Grass Valley

Registration: To register click here or visit https://supportsierranevada.org/bsmtriathlon