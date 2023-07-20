NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 20 (SR-20) motorists in Nevada County to additional travel delays for blasting work on the Omega Curves safety improvement project.

Construction crews plan to hold traffic in the White Cloud area for about 30 minutes during blasting operations scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon Friday, July 21. Motorists are reminded normal one-way traffic controls remain in effect during regular construction activity from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

One-way traffic controls remain in place around the clock in the Lowell Hill construction area through mid-August. Motorists will see additional work taking place on Saturday, July 22 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Additional full closures will take place in mid-September.

Motorists should allow up to 40 minutes of additional travel time when driving through the Lowell Hill and White Cloud construction zones located along a 14-mile stretch of highway between Conservation Road and Lowell Hill. Alternate routes are advised to avoid significant delays.

The White Cloud blasting work is required to remove hard rock where the new highway alignment is being constructed. Construction crews are also installing drainage and performing earth work to widen sections of the roadway.

The work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project, which aims to improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to be completed this fall. For project updates, please visit OmegaCurves20.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements.