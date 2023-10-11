The Nevada County Arts Council, in partnership with the County of Nevada, has launched a new program called Art in Public Places at the Rood Government Center in Nevada City. Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS) has been invited to create an exhibit to be displayed from mid-January to the end of March 2024. We will highlight our 30 years of theatre and arts and culture programming in Nevada County. As we are designing our display, we need to fold many, many origami cranes.

The origami crane, in the Japanese culture, is a symbol of friendship, good health, and world peace. This is our message to anyone who comes to view our exhibit and our message to all who fold the cranes for us.

We are having an origami-making work day to create these exquisite cranes. We need probably 1,000 cranes – or more! If you know how to fold the cranes, that’s a plus! If not, we will teach you! Would you help? If interested, please RSVP to Jeannie Wood at info@catsweb.org.

See https://www.nevadacountyarts.org/art-in-public-spaces for more information on Art in Public Places.

Thank you for helping CATS create our wonderful display.

As a souvenir, take home an origami crane! We thank the Nevada County Library for sponsoring this work day.