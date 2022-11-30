MARYSVILLE – Caltrans is alerting motorists of successive winter storms expected by the National Weather Service that will impact travel in the Sacramento Valley and the Sierra Nevada starting Wednesday night.

Rain and strong winds will move into the Sacramento Valley beginning Wednesday night into Thursday, making travel challenging. A total of 3 to 4 inches of rain is expected for the Sacramento Valley between Wednesday night and Sunday night. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph.

Snow in the Sierra will begin Wednesday overnight into Thursday, heavy at times. By Sunday evening, a total of 2 to 3 feet of snow is expected over Echo Summit on U.S. Highway 50 and 4 to 5 feet of snow is possible over Donner Summit on Interstate 80. A brief break in the weather will arrive Friday into Saturday, with the next storm system moving into Northern California Saturday night and lasting into Sunday night.

Chain controls and additional travel time should be expected in mountain areas with possible flooding in the Valley until the storm clears. Motorists are advised that speed limits during chain controls are reduced to 30 mph on Interstate 80 and 25 mph on U.S. Highway 50.

Drivers are asked to be alert for Caltrans highway workers operating equipment and to move over a lane when it’s safe to do so. Caltrans staff will continue to work around the clock during and after the storm this week to clear highways and address any storm damages.

Caltrans reminds drivers now is the time to winterize vehicles and to stock up with water, blankets, snacks, a flashlight and a full tank of gas before mountain travel. More tips for safe winter driving and information about chain controls can be found at dot.ca.gov/travel/winter-driving-tips. Caltrans District 3 recommends following the National Weather Service offices in Sacramento and Reno for daily weather forecasts.

District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Check out Caltrans’ “QuickMap” for current road conditions and chain requirements at quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the free QuickMap app on the App Store or Google Play. Motorists also can call the California Highway Information Network automated phone service at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).