Nevada City, Calif. – On 1/12/2023, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested the parents of a 2-year-old toddler for felony child endangerment following an investigation into the child’s welfare at their home in the 13000 block of Missouri Bar Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office received a suspected child abuse report and responded to the residence with Child Welfare Services to check on the health of the child, pursuant to the Drug Endangered Child protocol. The mother, identified as Megan Rowland, age 36 of Nevada City, refused to allow deputies to conduct a welfare check on the child. Shortly thereafter the father of the child, Nathaniel McFarland, age 36 of Nevada City, arrived at the residence and demanded law enforcement leave the property. McFarland was detained by law enforcement at that time.

A search warrant was obtained to check the welfare of the child and living conditions inside the residence. During the execution of the search warrant, evidence was obtained that confirmed the child’s health was at risk due to multiple factors.

Both Rowland and McFarland were taken into custody for felony child endangerment and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. In addition to the child endangerment charges, Megan was booked for resisting arrest and Nathaniel was booked for being in possession of a firearm in violation of a court order.