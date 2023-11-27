NEVADA CITY, Calif. November 27, 2023 – Holt Ballet Conservatory and Miners Foundry are happy to present to Nevada County’s fans of quality entertainment, E.T.A. Hoffmann and Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s ballet story, Clara and The Nutcracker.

Director Yelena Holt reimagines the classic holiday masterpiece with emphasis on Clara and her coming of age adventure in a magical world. Clara’s Christmas present of a toy Nutcracker Soldier inspires a journey into a strange world she’s never known. The 1892 two-act ballet was originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, and features the beloved musical score of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

“Clara & The Nutcracker” is local dance legend Yelena Holt’s delightful version of the classic holiday tale “The Nutcracker Suite”. Holt’s version focuses on the transformation of title character Clara from a child to a young lady, set in Victorian times. Clara’s Christmas present of a toy nutcracker soldier inspires a magical dream filled with battling mice, dancing sugar canes, and visits from ambassadors from afar. These variations provide an opportunity for classically trained ballet dancers to showcase and share their carefully crafted talent.

This version and Clara’s “journey” offers a question for the audience to decide: “Was it all really a dream, or is magic real?”

Join us as Clara winds deep into the mysteries she uncovers, finding home a memory to which she must hold fast if she’s ever to return.

Clara and the Nutcracker is excellent entertainment. HBC features Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s entire musical score, with new and additional choreography in Party Scene and Act II.

Our largest cast this year of over 75 dancers runs the gamut from youngsters making their stage debut to advanced accomplished dancers performing en pointe, and all levels in between. Dancers range in age from 3-60, all full of excitement to share their hard work and loving hearts.

This show brings to life the parlor of Dr Stahlbaum, the battle of the toy mice and soldiers in Clara’s nursery, and the magical tree that grows in Clara’s imagination.

With an impressive corps de ballet in Waltz of the Snowflakes and Waltz of the Flowers, and beautiful dancing demonstrated by the lead characters, including Clara (Kaylee Nicholls), Sugar Plum Fairy (Luna Quaglia), Cavalier (Christopher Selbie), and the Nutcracker Prince (Logan Hollmer), fans of quality ballet performing will not be disappointed.

This is family entertainment at its best. Miners Foundry, in the heart of Nevada City, boasts a festive and lively atmosphere in which to host a story about a Victorian family, a young girl, and a magical toy Nutcracker. Young and old will be inspired and touched by the beauty, fun, and humor of this time honored tale. The music alone is worth a night out, but combined with the dancing, acting, costumes, and sets, you can’t go wrong spending an afternoon or evening (or two!) enjoying this joyous event.

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is an arts and events center with rich historical heritage. Miners Foundry is centrally located within Nevada County, California, where two of fourteen state-designated Cultural Districts were bestowed by the California Arts Council in 2017.

Admission is from $30 to $40. A stocked bar and other refreshments will be available for purchase. For a complete listing of all Clara & The Nutcracker performances, visit the Miners Foundry event page at Eventbrite.com.