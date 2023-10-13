Grass Valley, Calif. (October 13, 2023) – Hospitality House is co-hosting a camp cleanup with Nevada County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, October 26. As fires are a perpetual concern for Nevada County residents, this camp cleanup is dedicated to trash and debris removal to prevent fire risk in the land between Idaho-Maryland Rd. and E. Bennett Rd. While Hospitality House routinely hosts community camp cleanups, this one is particularly rousing because of its multiagency collaboration.

The community comes together year after year to clean up abandoned encampments. Photo by Ashley Quadros.

Hospitality House Director of Strategic Operations, Joe Naake, and Nevada County Enhanced Care Management (ECM) RN, Casey Davey, toured multiple parcels with Lieutenant Jason Perry of NCSO to assess activity in the homeless camps located on the properties and target specific areas for cleanup.

“When our agency was notified of an encampment issue, we immediately investigated the land in question and began working with Hospitality House and concerned citizens and stakeholders directly affected by the encampments,” said NCSO Lt. Jason Perry. “Our goal is to mitigate fire danger and to help people find alternative solutions to illegal camping, such as shelter at Utah’s Place.”

Hospitality House dedicates thousands of working hours each month to connecting individuals living on private and public lands with shelter resources. “Our Outreach Team’s mission is to link homeless campers to services and provide them pathways to housing,” said Naake. “Camp cleanups are an opportunity for us to band together to prevent fire danger while helping people exit the woods and enter the shelter.”

Hospitality House is inviting the public to participate in cleanup efforts but asks volunteers to bear in mind that the location is mildly difficult to navigate with uneven footing and limited accessibility by vehicles.

Know and Go – Advance Registration Required by October 20. To register, please email info@hhshelter.org or call 530-615-0852 Date: Thursday, October 26 Time: 8:00am to approximately 1:00pm Where: Exact location/ parking details will be provided to confirmed registrants What to bring: Gloves, a shovel (if you have one), sunscreen, and a truck (if possible) What to wear: Long pants, hiking shoes/boots, sun protection (hats, long sleeves, sunglasses)

On the day of the event, all volunteers will undergo a brief requisite safety training and sign liability releases.

For questions about the camp cleanup or to register, please email info@hhshelter.org or call (530) 615-0852. For those unable to participate in the cleanup but still wanting to help, donations to support the work of Hospitality House are always appreciated. Donations may be made at hhshelter.org, by calling 530-615-0852, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.