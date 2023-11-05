GRASS VALLEY, Calif. November 5 , 2023 – The Fairgrounds will host the 2023 Country Christmas Faire on Thanksgiving weekend.

Four large exhibit buildings, filled with thousands of handcrafted items and gifts, giving shoppers a chance to start their holiday shopping and purchase unique quality handmade items created by more than 100 talented artisans.

Visitors to the Country Christmas Faire will enjoy musical entertainment, a gingerbread house and holiday contests, a community bonfire, and wagon rides. There is also delicious food and beverages.

Santa is available for visitors each day in the Tall Pines Building, 10 am to 4 pm on Friday and Saturday and 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday. Bring your camera for that special photo.

Enter your Favorite Holiday Arts and Crafts Item in the Country Christmas Faire

Enter a gingerbread house, ornament, wreath, stocking, cookies, cards and more. There are many divisions to choose from, including youth, adults, individuals with disabilities, groups, and a Fairgrounds building/scene.

It’s easy and free to enter and you’ll see your creations on display at the Country Christmas Faire. Download the Competition Handbook and enter your creations by Friday, Nov. 17th at noon.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteer at the Foundation’s Holiday Cocktails at Gate 1 in front of the Main Street Center. Serve delicious beverages, including Irish Coffee, Egg Nogs, Mulled wine, and Bloody Mary’s. By selling drinks at the Country Christmas Faire and numerous other events, the Foundation has successfully raised significant funds to reinvest in our beautiful Fairgrounds.

Click here to Volunteer at the Country Christmas Faire and Have Fun!

Country Christmas Faire