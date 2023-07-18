Nevada City, CA – Residents of unincorporated Nevada County have opportunities in coming weeks to learn more about a proposed alternative for getting electricity service.

The Board of Supervisors is considering whether to adopt a Community Choice Aggregation plan using Pioneer Community Energy. Under the proposal, Pioneer Community Energy would manage local electricity service, providing customers with an estimated $20 per month savings and a 100 percent renewable energy option. The Community Choice Aggregation program allows for profits to be invested back into the community rather than paid out to shareholders. PG&E would still be responsible for providing power through its poles and wires, and handling customer billing.

The County would follow Grass Valley and Nevada City, who have agreed to work with Pioneer Community Energy starting in January.

The Board of Supervisors will host an informational session on the plan Aug. 8 with a vote possible in October. In the meantime, here are several opportunities to learn more from Pioneer Community Energy representatives:

Tue., July 18, 6-7pm, – Nevada City Council Chambers, 317 Broad St. The meeting will also be on Zoom.

Wed., July 26, 6pm– South County Municipal Advisory Committee, Higgins Lions Community Center (Roy Peterson Building), 22490 East Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley

For more details, on what Community Choice Aggregation and Pioneer Community Energy and how it would work for county residents, visit www.nevadacountyca.gov/CCA.