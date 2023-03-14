Come hear one of the leading voices on the interconnectedness of gardening to the world around us. Jennifer Jewell, author and host of the national award-winning weekly public radio program and podcast Cultivating Place.

Due to the ongoing storms, the event has been rescheduled. It will be held Saturday, March 25, at 2 PM, Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, in Grass Valley.

Jennifer will explore the philosophy of Cultivating Place. This view centers on the belief that gardeners and their gardens are powerful agents for positive change in our world, addressing challenges as wide-ranging as climate change, habitat and biodiversity loss, cultural polarization, and individual and communal health and well-being.

The event is the first ever jointly sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Nevada County, and the local Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society (CNPS).

See more at https://ncmg.ucanr.org/ or https://chapters.cnps.org/redbud.

Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite www.eventbrite.com

Tickets for March 11 will be honored, and tickets will be available at the door.