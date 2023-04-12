GRASS VALLEY, Calif, April 12, 2023 – Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada, is announcing that clinicians from Yubadocs Urgent Care are joining their group. Roger Hicks, MD; Andrea Harris, MD; Trevor Nichols, PA; and Marya Hicks, MD will be joining the primary care practice at 280 Sierra College Drive on May 1, 2023.

The clinic will offer online scheduling, same-day appointments, and workers’ compensation services for community members Monday through Saturday. Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada plans to expand their services to offer walk-in urgent care appointments in the coming months. Through Dignity Health, most major health plans will be accepted, including Medicare.

“We are pleased to welcome these distinguished physicians and advanced practice providers to our network,” said Tristan Kouk, Vice President of Operations for Dignity Health Medical Foundation, Northern California. “We look forward to providing patients with high-quality, on-demand care delivered with humankindness.”

Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada, is committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate and cost-effective care to Nevada County. This partnership allows patients access to a wide range of outstanding primary and specialty care physicians, creating a seamless experience for community members needing urgent health care.

“I am grateful Nevada County will continue to benefit from the expertise of these wonderful physicians and advanced practice providers,” said Dr. Scott Neeley, President & CEO of Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. “For many years, they have provided critical care for our community and we are fortunate to have them continue this important work.”

Dr. Hicks specializes in both emergency and family medicine. He earned his medical degree from Cornell University and completed his residency at UC Davis. He is the founding president of the California Urgent Care association and is currently on the board of directors.

Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada services include primary care, OB/GYN, oncology, orthopedics and cardiology. To learn more about Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada, visit dignityhealth.org/sierranevada.

About Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada

Dignity Health Medical Group — Sierra Nevada, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, is a multi-specialty clinic with three locations in Grass Valley, California. Along with our local affiliated Dignity Health hospital (Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital), we offer an integrated care delivery system that provides high quality, compassionate care in family medicine and internal medicine, cardiology, OB/GYN and oncology. Learn more here: www.dhmf.org/sierranevada