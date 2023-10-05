NEVADA CITY, CA – The Nevada County Board of Supervisors has approved the circulation of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR), which considers three alternatives for the Edwards Crossing Bridge Replacement. The DEIR is now available for review by the public through November 14.

The Nevada County Department of Public Works proposes to replace the structurally deficient bridge located on North Bloomfield Road at South Yuba River. The bridge was initially built in 1904, was later modified in 1989, and does not currently support the weight of large emergency vehicles.

Public Works and consultants Dokken Engineering provide three alternatives to consider for the North Bloomfield Road at the South Yuba River Bridge Project (Project). The Project DEIR assesses two alternatives for the location of a new bridge and has a no-build option, which is Alternative 3.

Alternative 1 would construct a new 200-foot span bridge located about 60 feet upstream from the existing bridge and would not change the road alignment of the current route to and from the bridge.

Alternative 2 would build a new 500-foot span bridge located about 1,000 feet upstream of the existing bridge.

With both alternatives, the existing bridge will remain in place to serve pedestrians and cyclists.

The Board of Supervisors approved the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Report at its September 26 meeting.

Public Informational Meeting

A public meeting will be held during circulation on November 1st at the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The purpose of the public meeting is to inform the public of the alternatives being considered by the County along with the potential environmental impacts that would result from each one.

To view photos of Alternatives 1 and 2, the DEIR, and other project-related information, please visit www.nevadacountyca.gov/HBP. Public Works requests your review and comments via email or letter on the DEIR by November 14, 2023, at 5:00 P.M. Comments must be received electronically or physically by 5:00 P.M. on the last day of the comment period.

Comments about the Draft EIR should be addressed to: