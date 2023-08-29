Grass Valley, Calif. – Is your head filled with questions about phantoms, specters, and everything in between? Look no further than Nevada County Library’s upcoming event with ghost enthusiast, Mark Lyon!

Join fellow paranormalists at the Grass Valley Library at 5pm on Wednesday, September 6th for “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Ghosts But Were Too Afraid to Ask!”, a presentation by Lyon about the various phenomena we classify as “ghosts” and proof of their existence.

“This is one of the many great examples of what you can find at our local libraries,” says Brittany Blake, program coordinator at the Grass Valley Library. “Nevada County is so rich in storytelling, expertise, and diverse perspectives, and programs like this allow everyone to enjoy what our community has to offer.”

Lyon is the writer, narrator, and co-producer of the docudrama Phantoms of the Holbrooke, and has a reputation of bringing stories to life. He has toured several one-man plays, performed alongside notable actors, presented at Ireland’s prestigious Listowel Writers Week Festival, written books including San Francisco Ghosts, and created the popular Haunted Nevada City and Haunted Grass Valley walking tours. Fans of the supernatural can also check out Lyon’s monthly podcast The Other Realm for more true tales.

Ready to investigate paranormal activity? Check out the ghost hunting kit from Nevada County Library’s Recreation Collection! Visit the library’s website at nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 273-4117 to place a hold today.

Join Nevada County Library for this exciting presentation with Mark Lyon on Wednesday, September 6th at 5 p.m. at the Grass Valley Library, located at 207 Mill St. This is a free event and no registration is required. For more information on this and other events at the library, visit the online event calendar at nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 273-4117.